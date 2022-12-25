Driver fatally strikes woman, flees scene in South Los Angeles

A woman is dead after a deadly-hit-and run in South Los Angeles on Christmas Eve.

The woman was struck by a vehicle around 3:25 p.m. at 88th Street and South Broadway. The driver fled the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The woman was pronounced dead soon after the collision.

Friends and family members say the woman was a retired minister, mother and grandmother who was active in the community and helped raise several foster children.

"I still don't believe it," said Amarrie Nicasio, a relative of the victim. "I want to get another phone call from her. It hurts really bad. The day before Christmas. Christmas will never be the same."

Those who knew her also called for the driver to come forward.

"We're all going to go one day, but to go like this? It's terrible," said Michele Reed, a friend of the victim since childhood. "For a person to not stop and keep going."

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Police are investigating.