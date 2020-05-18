Fryman Canyon: Many hikers seen without masks on popular LA trails

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's back to business as usual at Fryman Canyon Park, one of the most popular hiking trails in Los Angeles.
And that worries many.
A number of hikers at the Studio City trail were seen without face coverings or social distancing, despite Los Angeles County requirements.
The popular 122-acre park in the Santa Monica Mountains reopened last Saturday, but with requirements for facial coverings and social distancing.
New county rules require face coverings for almost anyone who leaves their home and expects to be near other people, with the exception of children 2 years old and young and people with disabilities.
"Too many people we saw without a mask," said hiker Doina Litvin. "The trail is narrow, people coming in groups, talking, laughing. It's a big danger."
Local residents say they understand people want to get outside, but they say hikers need to take safety regulations seriously.
"It's frustrating because those are required now," said local resident Quinn Emmett. "It's frustrating as a family who lives in the area and you're trying to keep your kids safe and your family safe."
