books

The Last Bookstore offers solutions to readers who are social distancing amid coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Last Bookstore in downtown Los Angeles was forced to close its doors to the public amid the coronavirus outbreak, but that hasn't stopped them from offering creative ways to service their customers.

They're currently offering personally curated book collections for delivery or curbside pickup in an effort to responsibly practice social distancing, while also continuing to keep their business afloat.

Owner Josh Spencer credits his wife, Jenna Hipp Spencer, for the idea. "She had the idea to give people surprise grab bags based on categories they like to read or titles that they've read before," Josh said.

So far the response from the community has been positive. Jenna said, "It's been unbelievable the amount of response we've seen, and it's been so fun to curate smaller collections for everyone."

Despite the positive response, The Last Bookstore is still trying to find creative ways to remain in business during these hard times.

"It's tough, but we're getting by. We're being true to our name, and trying to be the last bookstore," Josh said.

People can place orders online or by telephone.

The Last Bookstore
453 S. Spring St
Downtown Los Angeles
213.488.0599
lastbookstorela.com
@thelastbookstorela
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsdowntown labookssmall businesssocietycoronaviruslos angeles
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOOKS
San Pedro and Los Angeles Public Libraries offering mini story time on Instagram
Coronavirus: San Pedro library to host daily storytime on Instagram
"The Paper Kingdom" is a tribute to all working-class families and immigrants.
Astronauts read stories to kids from the Space Station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Banks agree to temporarily waive mortgage fees in CA
Coronavirus SoCal update: LA County death toll now at 13
Lancaster teen's death no longer counted among LA County's coronavirus total
Worker at IE Amazon fulfillment center tests positive for COVID-19
Who gets what in $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus relief bill
CA woman recovers from COVID-19 after treated with test drug
Gas prices drop under $2 at Inland Empire truck stop
Show More
MAP: Healthy food providers in LA amid COVID-19 crisis
California runner says she was attacked for asking others to social distance
COVID-19 crisis: SoCal couple make homemade masks for public
Coronavirus: 250-bed temporary hospital to open in Indio
Simple exercise tips to staying fit at home
More TOP STORIES News