Thailand and Hong Kong hockey teams get into massive brawl where punches fly

A wild brawl was caught on video between the Thailand and Hong Kong hockey teams following a tournament match in Bangkok on July 20.

The two teams were in the middle of shaking hands after Thailand beat Hong Kong 3-0 when one of the Hong Kong players allegedly said something to the opposing team, causing mayhem to ensue.

Both teams were completely enveloped in the brawl, with punches flying and players being thrown to the ground.

Bizarrely, one player got so heated that he began throwing punches at the air. The player was seen far away from the scrum on the ice, kicking and punching at absolutely nothing!

Apparently, some heated fights during the game led up to the melee.