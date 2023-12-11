Last minute holiday decor deals that'll turn your home into a winter wonderland

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

If you still haven't decorated your home for the holidays, we've got you covered with a few holiday essentials that will turn your home into a winter wonderland in no time.

From ready-to-go Christmas trees to winter-themed table settings for those last-minute holiday dinners, see some of our top picks below. All these products ship quickly, and as we're later in the season, we found a few more last-minute deals, saving you money for more gifts!

6.5' King Flock Slim Artificial Christmas Tree with 500 Warm White LED Lights

Make it look like it snowed in your house with this 6.5-foot artificial Christmas tree. The tree comes equipped with everything that you'll need; 500 LED lights, a metal tree stand, a storage bag, and protective gloves for shaping your tree. On sale now, this tree can be yours for $399. There are a variety of tree sizes available so you can find the tree that best fits your home.

Disney Ornaments

Decorate your tree with a little magic this holiday season with some of your favorite Disney characters from Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar. You can't get more iconic than Santa Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, but if you're looking for more characters across Disney. Check out the Shop Disney ornament shop.

Shop Disney Santa Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse 2023 Glass Drop Sketchbook Ornament $26.99 Shop Now

West Elm Holiday Dinnerware

From candles and pillows to stockings and more, West Elm's holiday shop is the perfect one-stop shop for all your last minute holiday needs. The Holiday Skier Stoneware Dinnerware Collection will bring joy to any dinner table. They have a range of options for anything you plan to cook and will become a keepsake for future holiday dinners and winter celebrations. With several limited-time offers available now, it's the perfect time to grab some holiday essentials at West Elm.

West Elm Holiday Skier Stoneware Dinnerware Collection $16 to $136 Shop Now

Anthropologie Monogram Felted Stocking

Spell your favorite holiday words or your family initials with these cute felted stockings. With every letter in the alphabet, you can bring J-O-Y to your home in no time and even hide a few surprises inside. With a number of holiday decor items on sale at Anthropologie's Holiday Shop, it's never too late decorate.

30% off Anthropologie Monogram Felted Stocking $26.60

$38.00 Shop Now

King Flock Collection 4-Piece Set

Wreaths and garlands can turn any mantle, entryway or staircase into a holiday hot spot. Luckily, the 'King of Christmas' has you covered with a 4 piece set that includes a wreath, garland and two mini Christmas trees with warm white LED lights.

42% off King of Christmas King Flock Collection 4-Piece Set $199

$349 Shop Now

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker

The easiest way to bring some holiday cheer is with the perfect playlist. This Bose Bluetooth speaker can play your favorite holiday tunes and even comes in a beautiful green color that will match your tree and decor above.

20% off Amazon Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker The Bose SoundLink Flex has a robust, compact design to go with its proprietary sound technology that fills both outdoor and indoor settings. Waterproof and dust-resistant, this Bose speaker is the best value for its price, now 20% off. $119

$149 Shop Now

