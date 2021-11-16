Holiday events in Southern California

Events are subject to change based on public health restrictions and recommendations. Check event websites for details.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey
November 5 - January 2
Fairplex
1101 W. McKinley Avenue, Pomona
Shrink down to the size of Santa's elves to help them repair Santa's sleigh! This immersive experience was crafted by award winning artists and is great for the entire family! They are also collecting toy donations to benefit the "Toys for Tots."
elfontheshelfjourney.com
SPARKLE DTLA
November 11 - January 2
The Bloc
750 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles
A magical holiday show with 18-million hues of lights that illuminate the night and synchronize to festive tunes. One of L.A.'s largest multi-colored interactive holiday displays where you can capture your perfect photo-op moments.
theblocla.com
Lightscape
November 12 - January 16
Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
301 North Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia
Wander through the magnificent Winter Cathedral and experience the breathtaking Fire Garden and more. Lightscape transforms the Arboretum into a night of wonder and light for an unforgettable holiday event for family and friends.
arboretum.org
32nd Annual Pier Lighting And 27th Annual Holiday Open House
November 17
Downtown Manhattan Beach
Enjoy an evening of holiday music, shopping and dining. There will be live entertainment and they will be lighting the pier and adding snowflake lights to the streets.
downtownmanhattanbeach.com
Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration
November 18, 5pm-8pm
Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills
Activities include three stages of live entertainment, festive decor featuring Holiday Helpers, the arrival of Santa Claus and a fireworks show to end the evening.
lovebeverlyhills.com
Santa Monica Place Holiday HQ
November 19 - December 24
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
Santa Monica Place will offer an array of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy this holiday season. Santa Claus will be in town and available for photos Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Visitors and shoppers can also catch special performances by the dancing sensation, Santa Monica Beach Belles, and ballerina performances inside the 14-foot larger-than-life Snow Globe. Bring your furry friend to a special pet night and "sit" for a photo with Santa on Dec. 15 & 16.
santamonicaplace.com
Winterlit at Downtown Santa Monica
November 19 - January 1
3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica
The holidays return to the Third Street Promenade with Winterlit, transforming the downtown district into an immersive, festive experience. Tens of thousands of colorful lights, decor and garland will deck the Third Street Promenade, 2nd and 4th Streets, illuminating convenient shopping and cozy outdoor dining experiences.
downtownsm.com/winterlit
L.A. Zoo Lights
November 19 - January 9
5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles
The unforgettable nighttime journey includes the world's largest illuminated pop-up storybook, a magical disco ball forest, giant glittering snowflakes, and a twinkling tunnel filled with dynamic swirls of color.
lazoo.org
South Coast Botanic Garden's Glow
November 20 - January 17
26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Rancho Palos Verdes
GLOW (or Garden Lights & Ocean Waters) has been reimagined, with more food, drinks, music and a transformative Garden featuring thousands of lights. A stunning kelp forest will take your breath away and spark your interest in the beauty of the sea.
southcoastbotanicgarden.org
Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens
November 21 - January 9
1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge
A one-mile walk through unique lighting experience in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens. New this year will be an entire town of magical stained glass creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin.
descansogardens.org
Santa's Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru
November 26 - January 2
500 Speedway Drive, Irwindale
With 5 new displays, twice as many lights, three full light tunnels and their signature 110' tall Christmas lights tree, the whole new course has been created to allow for the new displays, tunnels, photo opportunities, concessions and a brand new grand finale.
santasspeedway.com
Dodgers Holiday Festival 2021
November 26 - December 31
Dodger Stadium
The L.A. Dodgers are hosting a Holiday Festival in the beautiful, newly-renovated Centerfield Plaza, the warning track, and both bullpens complete with nightly entertainment, an ice skating rink, scenic and light displays, holiday-themed food and beverage, and an opportunity to take photos with Santa.
mlb.com
7th Annual Long Beach Christmas Tree Lighting
November 30, 5pm-8pm
Long Beach Terrace Theater Plaza
300 East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach
Enjoy live music, a fireworks spectacular, thousands of twinkling lights, Mr. & Mrs. Claus and so much more! Food trucks and free parking will also be on-site so you can celebrate for the full evening.
longbeach.gov
Sleighs on the Bay Holiday Cruise
December
Naples Canal, Long Beach
Want something different from your average holiday drive thru? Then get ready to board a private Gondola and see an enchanting light show along the Naples Canal with Gondola Getaway's Holiday cruise! This experience can be a romantic adventure for two or an event for up to 14 people!
gondolagetawayinc.com
The 29th Annual Chino Hills Boat Parade
December 10
Starts and ends on Peyton Drive at Eucalyptus Avenue
The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills invites the community to enjoy decorated boats, bands, equestrians and other entries. The parade starts at 7pm, but crowds arrive early to park and gather on the route.
chinohills.org
ORANGE COUNTY
The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort
November 12 - January 9
Downtown Disney
1580 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim
Disneyland is officially the "merriest" place on Earth! Sleeping Beauty Castle is decked out in a magical winter theme. The Christmas Fantasy Parade and "Believe...In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular are back too.
disneyland.com
Holidays at the Harbor
November 17 - Early January
Dana Point Harbor
Each night throughout the holiday season, the Harbor's magnificent light display will illuminate the evening sky for guests of all ages to enjoy. Themed light exhibits throughout the Harbor will include Candy Cane Lane, a "Merry Kiss Me" arch, lighted trees, and more.
danapointharbor.com
Magic of Lights
November 19 - December 26
Angel Stadium
2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim
Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.
magicoflights.com
Knott's Merry Farm
November 19 - January 2
Knott's Berry Farm
8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park
The holiday spirit shines even brighter this year. Experience Knott's largest Christmas celebration with winter wonderland-inspired décor transforming the entire park into a classic holiday festival, featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of themed garland, jumbo snowflakes, and a variety of picturesque seasonal settings.
knotts.com
Holidays at the Ritz-Carlton
November 21 - January 2
The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel
1 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point
Tree lighting ceremony November 21. Embrace the southern California sunshine and admire endless ocean views while delighting in festive holiday experiences with family and friends to inspire memories that will last a lifetime.
ritzcarlton.com/holidays
Hikari-Festival of Lights
November 26 - December 30 (Closed December 24, 25, 31, January 1)
Tanaka Farms
5380 3/4 University Dr., Irvine
A cozy Wagon Ride around the festively lit farm that will take you to the "Land of a Thousand Lanterns" and once off the wagon, you will have the opportunity to wander through the light displays, with photo opportunities throughout. After the wagon ride, make your way down to the "Gingerbread Forest."
tanakafarms.com
31st Annual Lighting of the Bay at Newport Dunes
November 26 - January 1
1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach
Stroll the bay and savor the sights and sounds of the holidays. The Back Bay will glow from sunset to sunup with festive floating holiday lights.
newportdunes.com
Night of Lights OC
November 26 - January 2
OC Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
Guests will enjoy in the safety of their own vehicle a magical interactive drive through a winter wonderland of lights. This one mile drive-thru will include over one million lights.
nightoflightsoc.com
Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights
December 10-12
Dana Point Harbor
The Harbor's much anticipated annual boat parade will take place with a "Fiesta Holiday" theme. Boaters decorate their vessels to the theme of the parade, for a chance to win cash prizes across several award categories.
danapointharbor.com
Huntington Harbour Boat Parade
December 11 & 12
Huntington Harbour
The all-volunteer Huntington Harbour Boat Parade is the non-profit Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Commitee's way of saying "thank you" to the Harbour residents for decorating their homes. Please note public viewing areas at the beaches fill up quickly with very limited parking.
hhboatparade.org
INLAND EMPIRE
A Cabazon Dinosaurs Christmas in Lights
October 31 through January 1
50770 Seminole Drive, Cabazon
The holidays have arrived and Santa Rex and Rudolph Brontosaurus are ready for their closeup with you. Colorfully lit up, their family-friendly Christmas lights night-walk with the dinosaurs is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
cabazondinosaurs.com
Christmas in Color
November 19 - January 2
Raging Waters
111 Raging Waters Drive, San Dimas
Drive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music you'll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant candy canes, snowmen, arched pathways and more.
christmasincolor.net/
VENTURA COUNTY
Christmas on the Farm
November 26 - December 24
Underwood Family Farms
3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark
Fun for the whole family including an animal center, holiday photo-ops, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a holiday store, visits with Santa, arts & crafts, sleigh rides with their draft horses, a holiday train, and more!
underwoodfamilyfarms.com
SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Holidays at Legoland
November 15 - December 6
Legoland California
One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad
Your favorite holiday characters Santa, the Toy Solider and Gingerbread Man are back and ready for socially distanced meet-and-greets. Head over to Fun Town where there's a 30-foot, fully decorated LEGO Christmas tree with over 400 LEGO ornaments. And as the day winds down, the tree gets a-twinklin' to holiday tunes at the Holiday Light Show.
legoland.com
If you know of a great holiday event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!