Holiday events in Southern California

Can you see them yet? The L.A. Zoo Lights are on and shining a light on all of L.A. Make sure you have your tickets to see this magical holiday event for yourself.



Here's a list of places to see festive holiday lights, ice skating and other fun events in Southern California. Share your favorites with #abc7eyewitness!Events are subject to change based on public health restrictions and recommendations. Check event websites for details.Fairplex1101 W. McKinley Avenue, PomonaShrink down to the size of Santa's elves to help them repair Santa's sleigh! This immersive experience was crafted by award winning artists and is great for the entire family! They are also collecting toy donations to benefit the "Toys for Tots."The Bloc750 W. 7th Street, Los AngelesA magical holiday show with 18-million hues of lights that illuminate the night and synchronize to festive tunes. One of L.A.'s largest multi-colored interactive holiday displays where you can capture your perfect photo-op moments.Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden301 North Baldwin Avenue, ArcadiaWander through the magnificent Winter Cathedral and experience the breathtaking Fire Garden and more. Lightscape transforms the Arboretum into a night of wonder and light for an unforgettable holiday event for family and friends.Downtown Manhattan BeachEnjoy an evening of holiday music, shopping and dining. There will be live entertainment and they will be lighting the pier and adding snowflake lights to the streets.Rodeo Drive, Beverly HillsActivities include three stages of live entertainment, festive decor featuring Holiday Helpers, the arrival of Santa Claus and a fireworks show to end the evening.395 Santa Monica Place, Santa MonicaSanta Monica Place will offer an array of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy this holiday season. Santa Claus will be in town and available for photos Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Visitors and shoppers can also catch special performances by the dancing sensation, Santa Monica Beach Belles, and ballerina performances inside the 14-foot larger-than-life Snow Globe. Bring your furry friend to a special pet night and "sit" for a photo with Santa on Dec. 15 & 16.3rd Street Promenade, Santa MonicaThe holidays return to the Third Street Promenade with Winterlit, transforming the downtown district into an immersive, festive experience. Tens of thousands of colorful lights, decor and garland will deck the Third Street Promenade, 2nd and 4th Streets, illuminating convenient shopping and cozy outdoor dining experiences.5333 Zoo Drive, Los AngelesThe unforgettable nighttime journey includes the world's largest illuminated pop-up storybook, a magical disco ball forest, giant glittering snowflakes, and a twinkling tunnel filled with dynamic swirls of color.26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Rancho Palos VerdesGLOW (or Garden Lights & Ocean Waters) has been reimagined, with more food, drinks, music and a transformative Garden featuring thousands of lights. A stunning kelp forest will take your breath away and spark your interest in the beauty of the sea.1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada FlintridgeA one-mile walk through unique lighting experience in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens. New this year will be an entire town of magical stained glass creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin.500 Speedway Drive, IrwindaleWith 5 new displays, twice as many lights, three full light tunnels and their signature 110' tall Christmas lights tree, the whole new course has been created to allow for the new displays, tunnels, photo opportunities, concessions and a brand new grand finale.Dodger StadiumThe L.A. Dodgers are hosting a Holiday Festival in the beautiful, newly-renovated Centerfield Plaza, the warning track, and both bullpens complete with nightly entertainment, an ice skating rink, scenic and light displays, holiday-themed food and beverage, and an opportunity to take photos with Santa.Long Beach Terrace Theater Plaza300 East Ocean Boulevard, Long BeachEnjoy live music, a fireworks spectacular, thousands of twinkling lights, Mr. & Mrs. Claus and so much more! Food trucks and free parking will also be on-site so you can celebrate for the full evening.Naples Canal, Long BeachWant something different from your average holiday drive thru? Then get ready to board a private Gondola and see an enchanting light show along the Naples Canal with Gondola Getaway's Holiday cruise! This experience can be a romantic adventure for two or an event for up to 14 people!Starts and ends on Peyton Drive at Eucalyptus AvenueThe Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills invites the community to enjoy decorated boats, bands, equestrians and other entries. The parade starts at 7pm, but crowds arrive early to park and gather on the route.Downtown Disney1580 Disneyland Drive, AnaheimDisneyland is officially the "merriest" place on Earth! Sleeping Beauty Castle is decked out in a magical winter theme. The Christmas Fantasy Parade and "Believe...In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular are back too.Dana Point HarborEach night throughout the holiday season, the Harbor's magnificent light display will illuminate the evening sky for guests of all ages to enjoy. Themed light exhibits throughout the Harbor will include Candy Cane Lane, a "Merry Kiss Me" arch, lighted trees, and more.Angel Stadium2000 E Gene Autry Way, AnaheimMagic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.Knott's Berry Farm8039 Beach Blvd, Buena ParkThe holiday spirit shines even brighter this year. Experience Knott's largest Christmas celebration with winter wonderland-inspired décor transforming the entire park into a classic holiday festival, featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of themed garland, jumbo snowflakes, and a variety of picturesque seasonal settings.The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel1 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana PointTree lighting ceremony November 21. Embrace the southern California sunshine and admire endless ocean views while delighting in festive holiday experiences with family and friends to inspire memories that will last a lifetime.(Closed December 24, 25, 31, January 1)Tanaka Farms5380 3/4 University Dr., IrvineA cozy Wagon Ride around the festively lit farm that will take you to the "Land of a Thousand Lanterns" and once off the wagon, you will have the opportunity to wander through the light displays, with photo opportunities throughout. After the wagon ride, make your way down to the "Gingerbread Forest."1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport BeachStroll the bay and savor the sights and sounds of the holidays. The Back Bay will glow from sunset to sunup with festive floating holiday lights.OC Fair & Event Center88 Fair Drive, Costa MesaGuests will enjoy in the safety of their own vehicle a magical interactive drive through a winter wonderland of lights. This one mile drive-thru will include over one million lights.Dana Point HarborThe Harbor's much anticipated annual boat parade will take place with a "Fiesta Holiday" theme. Boaters decorate their vessels to the theme of the parade, for a chance to win cash prizes across several award categories.Huntington HarbourThe all-volunteer Huntington Harbour Boat Parade is the non-profit Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Commitee's way of saying "thank you" to the Harbour residents for decorating their homes. Please note public viewing areas at the beaches fill up quickly with very limited parking.50770 Seminole Drive, CabazonThe holidays have arrived and Santa Rex and Rudolph Brontosaurus are ready for their closeup with you. Colorfully lit up, their family-friendly Christmas lights night-walk with the dinosaurs is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.Raging Waters111 Raging Waters Drive, San DimasDrive through millions of lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music you'll hear right through your radio. Drive by giant candy canes, snowmen, arched pathways and more.Underwood Family Farms3370 Sunset Valley Road, MoorparkFun for the whole family including an animal center, holiday photo-ops, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a holiday store, visits with Santa, arts & crafts, sleigh rides with their draft horses, a holiday train, and more!Legoland CaliforniaOne Legoland Drive, CarlsbadYour favorite holiday characters Santa, the Toy Solider and Gingerbread Man are back and ready for socially distanced meet-and-greets. Head over to Fun Town where there's a 30-foot, fully decorated LEGO Christmas tree with over 400 LEGO ornaments. And as the day winds down, the tree gets a-twinklin' to holiday tunes at the Holiday Light Show.If you know of a great holiday event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!