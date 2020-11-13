COVID-Friendly Holiday Events in Southern California

LOS ANGELES COUNTY
WonderLAnd
6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd Woodland Hills
Every day 5pm to 11pm
November 30 through December 23 & December 26 through December 30
The team that sold out this year's "Haunt'Oween" is bringing the North Pole to SoCal with "WonderLAnd!" This drive thru event will feature millions of lights, one-of-a-kind photo moments, and a super special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus! Ticket on their site below.
socalwonderland.com
World's Tallest Live-cut Christmas Tree
Citadel Outlets
100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles
November 9 through December 31
The massive white fir tree from Northern California stands 115-feet tall. It's lit with more than 18,000 multi-colored and energy-efficient LED lights and adorned with 10,000 ornaments. Guests can experience falling snow every night at 6 p.m. and 8.p.m.
citadeloutlets.com
The Elf on the Shelf's Magical Holiday Journey
1101 W. Mckinely Ave, Pomona
November 12 through January 3
Shrink down to the size of Santa's elves to help them repair Santa's sleigh! This immersive drive-thru experience was crafted by award winning artists and is great for the entire family! They are also collecting toy donations to benefit the "Toys for Tots" and Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.
elfontheshelfjourney.com
SPARKLE DTLA
The Bloc, 750 W 7th Street, Los Angeles
November 16 through January 3
Billed as the world's largest illuminated interactive holiday display. 16-million beautiful hues of lights illuminate the city skyline and synchronize to your favorite holiday songs at the top of each hour. Free and open to the public.
theblocla.com
Santa's Speedway
500 Speedway Drive, Irwindale
November 25 through January 10
Irwindale Speedway gets a magical makeover into a two-mile holiday themed display! This NASCAR racetrack will be festively decorated with attractions like giant holiday treats and a record setting Christmas Tree of lights! Tickets are on their site now!
santasspeedway.com
South Coast Botanic Garden's Glow
26300 Crenshaw Blvd, Rancho Palos Verdes
November 21 through January 10
Luscious garden by day, then a gleaming glow party at night! This is the Botanic's first year hosting this event, and they have a lot in store for visitors. The walk will not only feature thousands of lights, but also an artistically curated soundtrack featuring a little something for everyone.
southcoastbotanicgarden.org
Contactless Santa Visits at Santa Monica Place
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
December 4 through December 24
Santa won't let COVID stop him from delivering joy to all the boys and girls! That's why he's making a pit stop at Santa Monica Place for some contactless photos. The shopping center will also have an array of socially-distanced holiday festivities including sing-along sessions and safe in-person shopping experiences.
santamonicaplace.com/holiday
Knott's Taste of Merry
Knott's Berry Farm
November 20 through January 3
While the theme park may be closed, the Christmas spirit still gleams bright at the Knott's Berry Farm! They are giving guests access to over 60 unique food and drink items, and rare, handmade, and personalized gifts from over 23 artisan local crafters, including Knott's famous glassblower and chainsaw carver. Hurry, tickets are already selling out fast!
knotts.com/play
Christmas Train at Irvine Park Railroad
Irvine Regional Park
November 27 to December 23
All Aboard the train to the North Pole! Join Santa and Mrs. Claus in an enchanting ride through the historic park! Santa's Village will also be open for free at the entrance of the train station. Ticket are on sale now, you won't want to miss this.
irvineparkrailroad.com
ORANGE COUNTY
112th Annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade & Ring of Lights
Newport Bay, Newport Beach
December 16-20
Every night starting at 6:30 pm
Elaborate Christmas light displays of bay-front estates with their Ring Of Lights competition and one of the largest decorated boat parades in the country. Hundreds of decorated ships of all sizes compete for top awards in over a half dozen categories.
christmasparadeboats.com
Huntington Harbour Boat Parade
Huntington Harbour
December 12 & 13
Fun fact: parade boats naturally social distance! So the 58th annual boat procession is happening this year rain or shine!
hhboatparade.org
INLAND EMPIRE
Festival of Lights presented by The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa
Main Street and 3649 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside
November 27 through January 6
Riverside's 27th annual festival includes The Mission Inn Hotel, illuminated with 5-million lights, 200 animated characters, fresh fallen snow and a candy themed-decor. Attractions along the Main Street pedestrian mall include holiday vendors, family-friendly entertainment, trackless train rides, the Century Ferris Wheel and a colorful vintage carousel.
riversideca.gov
VENTURA COUNTY
Holidays in Your Car
Ventura Fairgrounds
November 22 through January 2
Enjoy a mile-and-a-half-long trail of colorful lights while an uplifting soundtrack of holiday music plays in the background. The fairgrounds are also having two holiday live stage shows that you can enjoy from the safety of your vehicle!
holidaysinyourcar.com
Christmas on the Farm
Underwood Family Farms
December 5 through December 6 & December 12 through December 13
Enjoy distanced visits with Santa and your selection of northwest Christmas trees, mistletoes, and wreaths. Also meet Santa with socially distanced visits!
underwoodfamilyfarms.com/christmasontheafarm
SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Holidays at Legoland
Legoland California
November 20 through January 10
The Legoland resort is bursting with holiday spirit! Come see life-sized Lego holiday decorations and even a 30-ft fully decorated Lego christmas tree!
legoland.com/california
SAN BERNADINO COUNTY
Christmas in Color
Raging Waters, San Dimas
November 20 through January 3
Grab your friends, family, and furbabies for this amazing ride! Enjoy acres of more than 1.5 million twinkling Christmas lights perfectly synchronized to holiday music! The best part is it's only $30 per car.
animatedincolor.com
If you know a great place to see holiday lights, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!