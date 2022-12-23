Philadelphia home earns national acclaim for holiday light display with more than 50k lights

PHILADELPHIA -- Tim Macrina has been lighting up his home for the holidays for the last 17 years.
There's a 23-foot mega-tree and Santa and his sleigh can be spotted soaring from the display.
"There is also a pretty big Merry Christmas sign that I built and put lights that can change pretty much any color," says Macrina.
There are over 50,000 individual lights and it's all controlled by a computer.
Tim and his light display were featured on ABCs "The Great Christmas Light Fight in 2013."
Folks who come to see the display can tune into a radio station to listen to holiday music while they admire the lights. The display runs daily, weather permitting, from 5-9 p.m.