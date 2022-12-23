Philadelphia home earns national acclaim for holiday light display with more than 50k lights

This Holiday Home display has over 50,000 individual lights and has been featured on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight."

PHILADELPHIA -- Tim Macrina has been lighting up his home for the holidays for the last 17 years.

There's a 23-foot mega-tree and Santa and his sleigh can be spotted soaring from the display.

"There is also a pretty big Merry Christmas sign that I built and put lights that can change pretty much any color," says Macrina.

There are over 50,000 individual lights and it's all controlled by a computer.

Tim and his light display were featured on ABCs "The Great Christmas Light Fight in 2013."

Folks who come to see the display can tune into a radio station to listen to holiday music while they admire the lights. The display runs daily, weather permitting, from 5-9 p.m.