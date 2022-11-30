Inglewood Post Office gears up for holiday mail rush with new package-sorting machine

In the last two days, more than 17,000 packages have come through the Inglewood Post Office.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Inglewood Post Office is getting ready for the holiday mail rush with the installation of a new package-sorting machine.

"It's helping increase their productivity and help get everything out faster," said Manzy Clay, the postmaster at the Inglewood Post Office. "It doesn't take too much work. They put it on a conveyer belt, it takes the [ package ] and we have another person who goes around and sweeps the ones that gets stuck. So, it's very productive, very efficient."

In the last two days, more than 17,000 packages have come through the Inglewood Post Office.

The new machine, called the Small Delivery Unit Sorter, can process up to 3,000 packages an hour, freeing up employees to accomplish other tasks.

"They can actually process the oversized packages and help get that mail out as well, because it's all contributing to one thing, to get it to the customer," said Clay.

A total of 249 new processing machines have been installed throughout the country since March 2021 as part of a $40 billion investment in the postal network.

The machine in Inglewood was recently installed in September and postal service employees said it will be a big help to the community.

"Inglewood is a heavily densely populated area, they get a lot of packages," said Natashi Garvins, a strategic communication specialist for the U.S. Postal Service. "This is definitely going to help the community get their mail faster."

Not only does it get the mail out faster, but it also gets everyone working at the post office home quicker.

"Something like this is way better because before, when we would do it manually, we would have to stay 12 hours," said Raymond Cisneros, a mail-processing clerk at the Inglewood Post Office. "But now with the machine, everyone gets done faster."

USPS is still trying to hire an additional 20,000 employees for the holiday season.

