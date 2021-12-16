Frank Lloyd Wright landmark in East Hollywood celebrates restoration project

EAST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Los Angeles City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell and others gathered in East Hollywood for the unveiling of phase one of a Frank Lloyd Wright landmark restoration project."In 2017, my team and I identified nearly $4 million to initiate this restoration," said O'Farrell.The Hollyhock House and Residence A are tucked away in Barnsdall Art Park.The Hollyhock House was restored and reopened in 2015. Now, the city is working on Residence A."This house has sat here for years now, unused, and it is truly the newest architectural gem in Frank Lloyd Wright's canon," said retired Hollyhock House Curator Jeffrey Herr.Residence A was completed in 1921 for Aline Barnsdall, an American oil heiress, to serve as a guest house of the Hollyhock House. But there's very little documentation as to who actually stayed there.The Hollyhock House is the only UNESCO World Heritage site in Los Angeles, according to O'Farrell.On Wednesday, O'Farrell's team gathered the members working on the restoration to take a tour of the guest house. They plan to open it to the public when it's completed in 2024.