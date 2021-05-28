Hollywood Boulevard shut down after man threatens to jump from 60 feet above Dolby Theatre entrance

Video from AIR7 HD appeared to show first responders talking to the man as he sat along a ledge high above the front entrance of the Dolby Theatre, which faces Hollywood Boulevard. The busy street was closed to all traffic as the tense situation unfolded.
A large white and yellow air cushion was set up on the ground some 60 feet below the area where the man was located.
Mental health professionals were en route to the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
