Hollywood Boulevard shut down after man threatens to jump from 60 feet above Dolby Theatre entrance

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 5am - May 28, 2021

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was threatening to jump from a balcony at the Hollywood & Highland shopping and entertainment center on Friday morning, prompting a response from Los Angeles firefighters and police officers, authorities said.

Video from AIR7 HD appeared to show first responders talking to the man as he sat along a ledge high above the front entrance of the Dolby Theatre, which faces Hollywood Boulevard. The busy street was closed to all traffic as the tense situation unfolded.

A large white and yellow air cushion was set up on the ground some 60 feet below the area where the man was located.

Mental health professionals were en route to the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeles fire department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aiden Leos shooting: CHP releases image of suspect vehicle
Reports: Guards didn't notice CA prison inmate beheaded cellmate
GOP blocks bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
For 1st time, Black residents of LA County seeing highest COVID rates
Costco is bringing back free samples
Newsom unveils $116.5 million COVID vaccine incentive plan
Anaheim man awaits charges in BB gun shootings
Show More
Horror, heroism mark deadly shooting at San Jose rail yard
Tiger Woods rehab: Golfer gives 1st post-crash interview
Militias looking to recruit members with military backgrounds: Professor
Federal judge blasts LA's efforts to combat homelessness crisis
Bill Cosby denied parole
More TOP STORIES News