Permanent 'All Black Lives Matter' mural in Hollywood completed

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A permanent "All Black Lives Matter" mural on Hollywood Boulevard is now complete.The mural replaces a temporary one painted by volunteers in June when tens of thousands of people came together for a march focused on racial injustice and the rights of Black people in the LGBTQ community.The smaller mural completed Sunday commemorates the June march. It is the first memorialized space in Los Angeles dedicated to transgender people of color, according to L.A. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell.Luckie Alexander, the artist who created the initial installation and the permanent one, said each word of the mural honors different groups. The "All" represents the trans community, "Black" represents the Black community and "Lives" represents the non-binary and gender non-conforming community.A stretch of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive was closed to traffic so crews could prepare the center of the roadway for the mural. The stretch is expected to reopen Monday."It's so epic having All Black Lives Matter printed permanently in Hollywood and Highland, such a historical place," Brenda Baraquil said. "It's beautiful."