Hollywood Bowl prepares for reopening with free concert for frontline workers

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Hollywood Bowl has been closed to the public since November 2019 after having to cancel its last season for the first time in its 100 year season.With COVID-19 cases on the downswing in Los Angeles, the iconic amphitheatre is now preparing to reopen again for the July 4 weekend.This weekend the venue prepared for its full reopening by holding a free concert for some 4,000 frontline workers.The show included a performance by the LA Philharmonic and a surprise appearance by singer Billie Eilish to welcome the audience back."It feels so great just to hear music again," said one concertgoer. "Just to know we're kind of reaching the other side of this pandemic, hopefully."COVID-19 protocols were still in place at the venue, including social distancing in the audience and among members of the Philharmonic on stage.The Hollywood Bowl plans to hold five free concerts for frontline workers before fully reopening to the public to kick off its regular season in July."This place has a spirit about it," said Daniel Song, a vice president with the Philharmonic. "Regardless of what social distancing measures we have, I think what you'll experience here is the Hollywood Bowl that you're so accustomed to experiencing."