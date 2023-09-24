Pedestrian dies after being hit by Corvette that was possibly racing in Hollywood: LAPD

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Police are looking for the driver of a Corvette that may have been street racing when they hit and killed a man in Hollywood.

The incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say the 2022-23 blue Chevrolet Corvette was possibly racing a white sedan in the area when the driver hit a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that car fled from the area without stopping.

The person who died has not been identified.

The department said speed was possibly a factor in the deadly crash, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 213-473-0234 or 877-527-3247.