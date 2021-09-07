Police chase ends in multi-car crash in Hollywood, prompting closure of Sunset Boulevard

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase in Hollywood early Tuesday morning ended in a multi-car crash, prompting the closure of Sunset Boulevard at the scene.The collision occurred about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sunset and Van Ness Avenue, after which several Los Angeles Police Department officers immediately drew their firearms on the occupants of a black Dodge Challenger. A person inside that vehicle was seen with their hands up.Whether anyone was seriously injured was unknown, and the circumstances that initiated the police pursuit were unclear.A section of Sunset Boulevard was closed to traffic as an investigation got underway. No estimate of when the street would be reopened was given.