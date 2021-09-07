Police chase ends in multi-car crash in Hollywood, prompting closure of Sunset Boulevard

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase in Hollywood early Tuesday morning ended in a multi-car crash, prompting the closure of Sunset Boulevard at the scene.

The collision occurred about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sunset and Van Ness Avenue, after which several Los Angeles Police Department officers immediately drew their firearms on the occupants of a black Dodge Challenger. A person inside that vehicle was seen with their hands up.

Whether anyone was seriously injured was unknown, and the circumstances that initiated the police pursuit were unclear.

A section of Sunset Boulevard was closed to traffic as an investigation got underway. No estimate of when the street would be reopened was given.



DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
