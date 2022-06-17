Investigation underway after 2 killed in Hollywood shooting; suspect outstanding

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were killed in a shooting in Hollywood overnight, prompting a large police response in the area amid the search for the gunman.The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday near Carlos Avenue and Gower Street, according to authorities. The victims, only identified as a man and woman, were both shot multiple times and died at the scene.The woman's young children were found near the shooting scene, but they were not hurt.Investigators said the shooter fled from the scene and was last seen heading northbound on Vista Del Mar. The gunman was described as being a man in his early 20s who was wearing a white T-shirt.A motive for the shooting has not been determined, but police said it is possibly domestic.