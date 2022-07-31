Hollywood Farmers' Market: LAPD in standoff with suspect after reports of shooting from window

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police on Sunday morning were involved in a standoff with a suspect after officers responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at the Hollywood Farmers' Market, authorities said.

Multiple callers told police dispatch that a suspect opened fire from the window of a building shortly after 8 a.m. in 1600 block of Cosmo Street, an LAPD spokesperson told ABC7.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a person throwing rocks from a balcony, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A standoff ensued.

No injuries were immediately reported.

