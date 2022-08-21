1 man dead, 1 injured in Hollywood shooting, police say

A man was shot to death and another was injured Saturday during a fight outside of a cannabis event in Hollywood, police said. LAPD Lt. John Radke shares the latest details on the investigation.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police in Hollywood are investigating two crime scenes, one of which is a shooting investigation they say may have stemmed from a fight outside of a cannabis event.

Officers responded to the 6500 block of West Sunset Boulevard around 2:10 p.m. where they came across a group fighting in the street.

Lt. John Radtke with the Los Angeles Police Department said the argument may have started over a handbag.

"My understanding is that this all occurred out in the street, it did not occur inside the club," said Radke. "However, there was some sort of cannabis event going on in the area."

Radtke said one man was found shot to death along De Longpre Avenue, just west of Cahuenga Boulevard.

Then, a block north on Sunset Boulevard, another shooting victim was found. Police say that man is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, two suspects have since been detained, Radtke said.

"We do have two suspects in custody," he said. "One of those suspects was armed, and we're still trying to determine what their role was in the shooting."

Radtke said there were about 10 to 15 people involved in the fight and "numerous people" took off running.

Several portions of the street are blocked off as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, anyone with information is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.