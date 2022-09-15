LAPD serves search warrant days after 15-year-old overdoses at high school campus in Hollywood

A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was believed to have overdosed at a high school in Hollywood, and police are also investigating several other overdoses in the area.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police served a search warrant at an apartment building Thursday as the investigation continued into a 15-year-old girl's fatal drug overdose two days earlier at a high school campus in Hollywood.

Whether anyone was taken into custody in connection with the search, at a building on Eleanor Avenue in Hollywood, at was not confirmed.

According to police and Los Angeles Unified School District officials, Tuesday's incident began around 8 p.m., when a man went to Bernstein High School, 1309 N. Wilton Place, in search of his stepdaughter, who had not returned home from school.

He found his stepdaughter suffering from apparent overdose symptoms, although she was still conscious and was able to tell him that one of her friends was in a girls' bathroom, officials said. The man and a school employee found the other girl unresponsive in the bathroom, where she died.

Investigators subsequently learned of two other overdoses that occurred at nearby Lexington Park on Tuesday night.

LAPD Lt. John Radtke told reporters that the students apparently went to the park and purchased some type of pills, thinking it was the pain killer Percocet, but the pills appeared to have been laced with fentanyl.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department were summoned to the campus after the girl was found in the bathroom, but they were unable to revive her. The other 15-year-old girl was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the LAPD said.

Investigators believe the victims purchased the pills at Lexington Park, which is less than a mile away from campus. The Los Angeles Fire Department reported two other overdoses at the park earlier in the day.

One of those juveniles was only identified as a 17-year-old. The condition or exact age of the fourth victim was not clear.

The LAPD said overdoses are on the rise and they'll be working to find the narcotics dealer who sold the pills. There will be an increased police presence at the park on Wednesday.

"I think we all share responsibility to all of our children. So we all need to talk to our children, the schools need to talk to our children. We need to work together to make everyone aware how dangerous this poison is," said Lt. John Radtke.

Officials say it common for drug dealers to lace pills with fentanyl.

"This is a scourge and an epidemic that is well-known across the country. It is unacceptable," said LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. "It is even more unacceptable when it impacts the youth of our community. There is no excuse for that nor is there tolerance for that."

City News Service contributed to this report.