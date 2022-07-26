Apparent water main break floods 101 Fwy in Hollywood, prompting lane closures on both sides

Several lanes on both of the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood area were shut down Tuesday morning following yet another apparent water main break.

The flooding was reported around 2:30 a.m. on both sides of the freeway at Western Avenue, and by 5 a.m., only one northbound and southbound lane was open to drivers. It's unclear how long the closures will last.

The California Highway Patrol escorted drivers through the freeway, which was flooded with up to 2 feet of water in some areas.

Before the closures were fully in place, water gushed down onto the freeway and some drivers were driving too fast, causing some to "fishtail."

The Hollywood area has seen a number of apparent water main breaks and subsequent flooding over the past week.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.