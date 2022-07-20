Cars underwater, 2 people rescued after apparent water main break in Hollywood neighborhood

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- An apparent water main break on Wednesday morning flooded a Hollywood neighborhood in several feet of water, submerging cars and prompting the rescue of some people who were trapped.

The flooding started sometime overnight on Cahuenga Boulevard near Odin Street, just off the 101 Freeway.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, at least two cars were submerged in 4-5 feet of water and two people were rescued. No injuries were reported and structures in the area were not compromised, authorities said.

The same area has flooded multiple times before - back in January and also back in 2020.

Drivers in the area were being forced to turn around as streets in the area were closed.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
