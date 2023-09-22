Hollywood Forever Cemetery needs help finding homes for 8 cats abandoned on property

Over the years, the cemetery has seen an uptick in people abandoning animals, especially cats.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Hollywood Forever Cemetery is much more than just a resting place for Hollywood legends. It also serves as a home to over 130 stray animals.

"Since 1998, we've been a sanctuary for stray cats and feral cats, and we've always had a team of cat caretakers who both feed the cats and also have them spayed and neutered," said Hollywood Forever Cemetery co-owner Tyler Cassity.

Their most recent addition include eight furry friends, abandoned in a carrier at the cemetery last Friday.

"They're not feral cats, they're not wild, we can tell they were raised by humans, and they're looking for their humans right now," said Cassity.

Now, the cemetery is making a plea to the public, hoping to find these kittens a forever home.

"They're very affectionate. You can see how cute they are and we would, of course, help spay and neuter and defer all those costs," said Cassity. "Otherwise, the kitties will just gradually become wild, forget humans and live out their lives here."

"I'd like to think that we are the last refuge for people who have, perhaps, seen other animals here, like this family probably couldn't care for seven cats and didn't know what to do," said Cassity.

Eyewitness News reached out Los Angeles Animal Services about the problem. They issued the following message:

"If you are considering surrendering your pet to a shelter, please contact LAAS to first discuss alternatives to surrendering your pet. There may be programs and services that can help with temporary housing, food, medical care or other needs."

They also encourage people who find cats to have them spayed, neutered, and kept in the location where they were found if they are not in danger. As for Hollywood Forever Cemetery, crews say the many animals at the site will always have a home there.

"It's a reminder that life is still here and brilliant and continues," said Cassity.

If you're interested in adopting one of these felines, email info@hollywoodforever.com