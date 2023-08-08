Latin singer Natalia Jiménez says Hollywood restaurant kicked her out for speaking Spanish

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Spanish singer-songwriter Natalia Jiménez is accusing a Hollywood restaurant of racism claiming that the restaurant staff kicked her out for speaking Spanish.

Jiménez posted a video on her Instagram page saying that she was talking with her daughter on FaceTime at Gigi's restaurant when she was told to leave by the staff despite there being another table nearby with four women speaking louder than she was.

"It is not the first time that I feel that I am being discriminated against for speaking Spanish in the United States, but today has been incredible!" said the internationally acclaimed artist on Instagram.

ABC7 reached out to Gigi's restaurant for comment.

The Grammy winner began her career in the early 2000s as the lead vocalist of the group La Quinta Estación before debuting as a soloist in 2011.