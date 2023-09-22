Police say suspects got away with a Rolex, a Louis Vuitton bag and a gun after a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills.

Social media influencer says he was targeted in Hollywood Hills home invasion

The robbery happened around 11 p.m. Thursday along Mannix Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two armed men broke into the home by smashing a window.

A man who goes by the name "Ish the CEO" on Instagram, and has 70,000 followers, says he was targeted overnight.

"This is definitely an inside job. I don't know why someone would go out there and try to hurt someone that's helping people for a living, you know. It doesn't make sense," he said.

One person inside the home suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been made.