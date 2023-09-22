WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Social media influencer says he was targeted in Hollywood Hills home invasion

KABC logo
Friday, September 22, 2023 6:58PM
Social media influencer's Hollywood Hills home robbed
EMBED <>More Videos

Police say suspects got away with a Rolex, a Louis Vuitton bag and a gun after a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills.

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police say suspects got away with a Rolex, a Louis Vuitton bag and a gun after a home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills.

The robbery happened around 11 p.m. Thursday along Mannix Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Two armed men broke into the home by smashing a window.

A man who goes by the name "Ish the CEO" on Instagram, and has 70,000 followers, says he was targeted overnight.

"This is definitely an inside job. I don't know why someone would go out there and try to hurt someone that's helping people for a living, you know. It doesn't make sense," he said.

One person inside the home suffered minor injuries. No arrests have been made.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW