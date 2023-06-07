39-year-old man shot, killed following argument outside house party in Hollywood Hills

A man was shot and killed following an argument outside a house party in the Hollywood Hills, prompting a search for the suspected gunman.

Officers responded to Fareholm Drive, just north of Hollywood Boulevard and east of Laurel Canyon, around 2 a.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple calls about a shooting in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detective Sam Marullo said the victim, identified as a 39-year-old man, was a guest at the party. He died at the scene.

"What we know up to this point is that there was an argument between the suspect and the victim outside of the residence, during which the suspect removed a firearm, shot the victim and fled the scene," he added.

That suspect fled the scene in a car, but investigators are still trying to determine if the suspect acted alone. Authorities could not say if the suspect was also a guest at the party.