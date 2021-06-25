Attempted robbery suspect dead, 3 victims wounded after gunfire exchange in Hollywood Hills

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, multiple people shot in Hollywood area

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of three attempted robbery suspect was killed Friday morning after a shootout between the suspects and multiple victims left three men wounded in the Hollywood Hills, authorities said.

Around 2:10 a.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to reports of multiple people shot at 1473 Blue Jay Way in the Hollywood Hills. Investigators say during a botched robbery attempt, three male suspect opened fire, striking three male victims.

At least one of the victims fired back at the suspects, according to authorities.

The three wounded victims -- men in their 40s, 50s and 60s -- were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A vehicle at the scene was found riddled with bullet holes.

Just before 2:30 a.m., LAPD officers pulled over the suspect's vehicle, a grey Audi, in the area of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Two of the suspects were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene and the second was taken to an area hospital.

The third suspect was not injured and taken into custody, police say.



DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodhollywood hillslos angeleslos angeles countydeadly shootingfatal shootingshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 159 remain missing after Florida building collapse
LAX police chase: Driver in custody after smashing through fence
$3.5 million worth of drugs seized in Huntington Beach drug bust
LA County reports highest daily number of COVID cases since mid-May
CA lawmakers seek to remove 'he' from state laws
Derek Chauvin could face decadeslong sentence in George Floyd's murder
Security camera video shows moment of Surfside building collapse
Show More
'SNL' alum Laraine Newman testifies in Robert Durst trial
Britney Spears apologizes to fans for 'pretending' to be OK
Songwriter saves cow found in El Monte park after stampede
Santa Ana in need of school bus drivers as in-person learning resumes
Watch the new trailer for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'
More TOP STORIES News