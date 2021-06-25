Attempted robbery suspect dead, 3 victims wounded after gunfire exchange in Hollywood Hills

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One of three attempted robbery suspect was killed Friday morning after a shootout between the suspects and multiple victims left three men wounded in the Hollywood Hills, authorities said.Around 2:10 a.m., Los Angeles police officers responded to reports of multiple people shot at 1473 Blue Jay Way in the Hollywood Hills. Investigators say during a botched robbery attempt, three male suspect opened fire, striking three male victims.At least one of the victims fired back at the suspects, according to authorities.The three wounded victims -- men in their 40s, 50s and 60s -- were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.A vehicle at the scene was found riddled with bullet holes.Just before 2:30 a.m., LAPD officers pulled over the suspect's vehicle, a grey Audi, in the area of Doheny Drive and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Two of the suspects were found suffering from gunshot wounds. One died at the scene and the second was taken to an area hospital.The third suspect was not injured and taken into custody, police say.