Police shooting on Hollywood Walk of Fame leaves man hospitalized, LAPD says

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was hospitalized in unknown condition after being shot by police Thursday morning in Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.Officers responded at about 11:20 a.m. to a report of a man with a gun near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue, an LAPD spokesperson said.Police arrived at the scene and at some point opened fire, the spokesperson said. What prompted the shooting was not immediately clear.Video from AIR7 HD showed Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics treating the wounded individual on a sidewalk on a stretch of the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. At least one star on the sidewalk was partially covered with what appeared to be the wounded man's blood.Whether the man was armed with a gun was not confirmed.No officers were injured in the confrontation.