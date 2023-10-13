A man suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured skull, after he was unintentionally dragged several feet by an LAPD vehicle in Hollywood, according to police.

Man dragged after grabbing hold of LAPD car in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured skull, after he was unintentionally dragged several feet by an LAPD patrol car in Hollywood, according to police.

Video released shows the moment 22-year-old Robert Thompson grabbed a handle on the patrol car as officers drove away from a parking lot. The man ended up lying in the middle of the street and appeared unconscious as officers called for paramedics.

The incident happened around 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Los Angeles police officers received a report of a battery suspect at a liquor store in the 6000 block of Sunset Boulevard.

Thompson, who was intoxicated, was being escorted out of a bar by security when police arrived, LAPD said in a statement.

Officers weren't able to find a victim from the initial report and told the man to leave.

But when the officers got in their vehicle, Thompson continued walking alongside the patrol car. That's when they say he grabbed the rear door handle and was dragged 15 feet.

Bodycam footage showed officers stopping to help him as was lying on the ground.

Paramedics transported Thompson to be treated for a "fractured skull, bleeding of the brain, a broken jaw and multiple abrasions to his knees and upperbody."

Thompson was released from the hospital a few days later.