Hollywood officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized after machete attack, LAPD says

This is a developing emergency and will take several hours. Please retweet or distribute to your influence groups to keep traffic clear of the area. Thank you! https://t.co/wQiesQwDjf — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) November 25, 2019

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police shot a person armed with a machete during a confrontation Monday morning in Hollywood, leaving the suspect hospitalized and an officer injured, the LAPD said.Aerial video from AIR7 HD showed firefighter-paramedics placing an injured person on a gurney and into an ambulance about 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue.A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson said the wounded suspect was transported to a medical center in unknown condition. A police officer who suffered injuries that were not life-threatening was being treated at the scene.The apparent machete was seen in the middle of the street near a pool of blood.A section of Sunset Boulevard was closed in both directions as an investigation got underway.