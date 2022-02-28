covid-19

Parents rally in Hollywood to protest COVID-19 mask mandates still in place for children in schools

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Now that masks are no longer required indoors for those that are vaccinated in Los Angeles County, the fight is once again turning to schools.

Several parent groups came together for a rally in Hollywood Sunday.

The groups claim that L.A. County's public health policies have caused harm to students, teachers, and the public. They're against mask and vaccine mandates in school.

The protest comes one day before the state reassesses whether any changes can be made to masking in schools.

"The children are suffering with these unlawful mask mandates, and the mandates in general," said Brentwood resident Danna Rosenthal. "It seems like throughout this pandemic, the children have been always the ones who are bearing the brunt of all of this, and it is just not fair any longer, with all of these mandates being lifted, for the children to still be masked."

According to the state, California educates 12 percent of kindergartners through 12th graders in the U.S., yet with its stricter policies, has only accounted for one percent of school closures due to COVID-19.

