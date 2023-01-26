Hollywood Partnership opens news community dispatch center

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Even the most cursory glance tells the story of a Hollywood Boulevard losing its luster.

On a recent night, the nonprofit Hollywood Partnership opened it's new community dispatch center, part of an experiment that could have implications for Los Angeles.

The dispatch center is a cooperative effort among a group of nonprofit organizations. People in Hollywood can call or text a number to get trash cleaned up, graffiti painted over, or even to give directions to someone who's lost.

"That takes some of the load off the police department," LAPD Capt. Ray Valois said.

In a sense, the dispatch center is just like a police department, but instead of officers, volunteers respond to calls for service.

"If someone's lying in the street, you don't necessarily call the police. but you can call us," said Kathleen Rawson of the Hollywood Partnership. "And we can send someone out to engage that person, and try to get them the help they need."