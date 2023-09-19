Pedestrian killed in Hollywood hit-and-run; suspect arrested after running from scene, police say

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, ran from his vehicle but was eventually found and arrested.

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A 57-year-old man was fatally struck in Hollywood Sunday night, and the driver attempted to flee the scene before he was arrested.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect was driving southbound on Highland Avenue around 10 p.m. when he hit Elder Bardales.

Bardales died at the scene.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, ran from his vehicle but was eventually found and arrested.

Further details on the collision have not been released. The incident remains under investigation.