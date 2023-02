Larchmont school in Hollywood goes on lockdown after telephone threat of shooting

A school in Hollywood went into lockdown Wednesday morning after a shooting threat was called in, police say.

The Larchmont Charter School's Hollygrove campus, which serves TK-4 students, got a call around 10:30 a.m. from a man who said he was going to shoot children, according to LAPD.

The school, located at Waring and N. El Centro avenues, went on lockdown and police responded to the scene. There was no known threat in the area found.