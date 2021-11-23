man killed

Fatal shooting of man in Hollywood was another 'follow-home robbery,' LAPD chief says

According to witnesses, the suspects drove away from the scene in a black Nissan and are described as men with handguns.
EMBED <>More Videos

Deadly Hollywood shooting was 'follow-home robbery,' LAPD says

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man was shot and killed early Tuesday in Hollywood in what Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said was another in a series of "follow-home robberies."

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station responded at 2:10 a.m. to 7181 Sunset Blvd. outside the Bossa Nova Restaurant on multiple calls of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive 23-year-old man, according to Officer Drake Madison of the LAPD.

The wounded man died at the scene, Madison said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

According to witnesses, the armed male suspects drove away from the scene in a black Nissan, Madison said.

No arrests were reported.

Later Tuesday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the city's Police Commission that the crime was connected to another "follow-home robbery," in which robbers follow people who are wearing high-end jewelry or have expensive vehicles or other belongings.

Moore said the department has identified 133 likely instances of such crimes.

Moore said the 23-year-old victim was "coming to the aid of a female who was being attacked" when he was killed.

The chief announced that the LAPD will create a task force to investigate the crimes, which will be composed of robbery homicide detectives and resources from the LAPD's Gang Narcotics Division and Metropolitan Division.

"They'll work moving forward on identifying these individuals responsible and pursuing and bringing them before the criminal justice system,'' Moore said. "The impact this is having on the sense of community, of safety, is profound."
He added that people should not try to protect their property when confronted with robbers.

"There's no item of jewelry or piece of property that they have that is worth their life, and so if they find themselves in such a perilous situation, to cooperate, be a good witness. ... do not chase people, do not try to pursue people and do not try to take actions yourself other than to minimize the chance that you become a victim of the type of violence we saw this morning," he said.

He added that if someone notices they're being followed, they should not drive home and instead go to a police station and call 911.

"Do not stop, do not make a confrontation with the individual. Instead, call us and let us come and help."

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles police departmentfatal shootinghollywoodgun violenceshootingman killedinvestigationgunsinvestigations
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
MAN KILLED
2 arrested in shooting death of father at South LA taco stand
3 killed, 3 others injured in violent 4-car crash in Manhattan Beach
Vigil honors man killed in front of his family at South LA taco stand
177 lawsuits filed two weeks after deadly Astroworld tragedy
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Show More
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
South African scientists detect new COVID variant amid spike
More TOP STORIES News