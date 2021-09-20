Man found shot to death inside car in Hollywood; suspect being sought

Man found shot to death inside car in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A man was found shot to death inside a car in Hollywood Monday morning, and his killer is being sought.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 5900 block of Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. When officers arrived, they found the victim had been shot several times in a parking lot.

The victim, only identified as a man in his 30s, has not been identified, but investigators say he may have been robbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was last seen leaving the area on foot along Tamarind Avenue.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD detectives at 213-382-9470, 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

