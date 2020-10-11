Woman shot, injured in violent robbery inside high-end apartment complex in Hollywood

By
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A search is underway for the suspect responsible for a violent robbery and shooting at a high-end Hollywood apartment complex that left one woman injured.

The shooting happened just before midnight on Friday in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Bronson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators say the victim, who has not been identified, was shot while being robbed.

She was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear if the victim knew the suspect and what that person took from her.

"That's pretty severe, pretty severe because I've lived here for 20 years and I would say it's one of the biggest police responses that I've seen in a long time," said resident Eddy Polanco.

Investigators are checking to see if there's any surveillance video of the crime. The suspect, who detectives say was wearing a mask, ran from the scene.

Residents say crime has been increasing in the neighborhood and fear it may take a deadly turn.

"It just sounds really crazy. There's constantly stuff that's really bad happening up and down this whole stretch of Sunset Boulevard. So, I don't know what needs to happen but something just to make it a little bit more safe needs to happen here," said Jimmy Williams.

Authorities only have a vague description of the suspect but anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the LAPD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countywoman shotlos angeles police departmentrobberyshootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in connection with disappearance of LA firefighter
Wedding held outside OC nursing home so grandma can attend
Fan can watch NLCS at Dodger Stadium drive-in
Road rage crash: Driver 'brake checks' vehicle in Sacramento
Shaquille O'Neal confession: 'I voted for the first time, and it feels good'
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Artist paints South LA home purple for Lakers
Show More
Here's what school will look like when Chino Valley unified students can return
2 teachers on leave after viral video surfaces: 'Kids are technologically illiterate'
Miami Heat force Game 6 with 111-108 win against Lakers
Judge throws out Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit
LA Animal Services offering discounted adoption fees
More TOP STORIES News