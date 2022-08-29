Shooting near Walk of Fame leaves man dead, prompting closure of Hollywood Boulevard

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, prompting the shutdown of Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles police said.
Police were informed of a "shooting in progress" at 1:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.
Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital where, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, and a description of a suspect was not available.
Hollywood Boulevard was shut down from Orange Street to La Brea Avenue as police conducted an investigation at the scene.
