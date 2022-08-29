Shooting near Walk of Fame leaves man dead, prompting closure of Hollywood Boulevard

A man was shot and killed near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, prompting the shutdown of Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles police said.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was shot and killed early Monday morning near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, prompting the shutdown of Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles police said.

Police were informed of a "shooting in progress" at 1:08 a.m. in the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

Paramedics rushed the victim to a hospital where, where he was pronounced dead.

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting, and a description of a suspect was not available.

Hollywood Boulevard was shut down from Orange Street to La Brea Avenue as police conducted an investigation at the scene.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.