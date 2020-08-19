Hate crime suspect sought after transgender women attacked, robbed in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A hate crime suspect is sought by Los Angeles police after a frightening attack on three transgender women in Hollywood was captured on video.Police say the incident happened near the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard Monday at about 2:15 a.m.Eden Estrada, one of the victims, says they were waiting for an Uber when a man who had been hassling them earlier while shopping came back and stole her phone.While they tried to retrieve it, they say other men started gathering around and shouted at them. They were called slurs.The three - who asked to be identified as women who happen to be transgender - say things got violent.LAPD says the suspect returned with a metal bar and demanded the shoes and bracelet of one of the women.She complied out of fear and the suspect grabbed her by the hand, they walked together for a short time before she was able to escape.The suspect later assaulted the second victim with a "bottle and knocked her to the ground."The victim, Jaslene Busanet, says the man hit her on the back of the head.The suspect is described as 25-year-old, Black, 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and black shorts.Police ask anyone with information to contact the LAPD's Hollywood station at (213) 972-2934.