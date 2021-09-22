Hollywood: Tourist taken to hospital after altercation caught on video escalates into violent melee

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Tourist taken to hospital after melee on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The brutal beatdown of a tourist was captured on video Saturday night along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, prompting an investigation by authorities.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man identified as the victim approached a person near the Hollywood & Highland center and claimed he was preaching the wrong thing.

A bystander's video shows what happened next. In the footage, several people are seen ganging up on the man on the sidewalk before the melee spills out onto Hollywood Boulevard, just west of the busy intersection at Highland Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Details of his injuries were not available.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the incident.

"We are committed to the safety of all Angelenos and we are asking anyone with information that would lead to the identity of the suspects involved please contact the LAPD," police said in a statement. "Information can be provided anonymously and we will do everything in our power to ensure people are safe."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleshollywoodlos angeles countyhollywood walk of fame
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
San Bernardino fire erupts near 215 Fwy, prompting evacuations
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
Search continues for homeless man who slammed into LA pedestrian
Hollywood Burbank Airport shut down after person runs onto runway
Heat advisories issued for most of SoCal on first day of fall
Movie and film workers might be headed toward a strike
'No one would be spared': Debt default would set off dire consequences
Show More
California struggles to conserve water amid historic drought
Conor McGregor prompts comparisons to worst first pitches in history
Growing scam targets Bank of America and Zelle customers
Woman safe after video of possible abduction in Bell Gardens
When to expect decision on COVID-19 vaccine boosters
More TOP STORIES News