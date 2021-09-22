Hollywood: Tourist taken to hospital after altercation caught on video escalates into violent melee

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The brutal beatdown of a tourist was captured on video Saturday night along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, prompting an investigation by authorities.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man identified as the victim approached a person near the Hollywood & Highland center and claimed he was preaching the wrong thing.A bystander's video shows what happened next. In the footage, several people are seen ganging up on the man on the sidewalk before the melee spills out onto Hollywood Boulevard, just west of the busy intersection at Highland Avenue.The victim was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Details of his injuries were not available.No arrests have been announced in connection with the incident."We are committed to the safety of all Angelenos and we are asking anyone with information that would lead to the identity of the suspects involved please contact the LAPD," police said in a statement. "Information can be provided anonymously and we will do everything in our power to ensure people are safe."