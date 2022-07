HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- An apparent water main break flooded an apartment complex and surrounding roads in Hollywood Monday morning.The flooding happened on Sierra Vista Avenue near Santa Monica Boulevard and Western Avenue. Water was filling the apartment entrance and parking garage, where there were several cars.It's unclear how long it would take to repair the damage or how many people were affected.It was the second apparent water main break in the area Monday morning - and the third in Hollywood in the past four days.