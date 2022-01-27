Cahuenga Boulevard flooded after water main bursts in Hollywood

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hollywood neighborhood flooded after water main break

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A water main break flooded the streets of a Hollywood neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

The main that burst is a 12-inch cast iron that was installed in 1931, according to Steve Bruck with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. Officials say there was another break about a quarter mile away on the same water main last month.

The main has since been turned off, but crews then had to contend with a clogged drain, prompting a stretch of Cahuenga to be closed due to the extensive flooding.

The extent of damage to affected properties was not immediately clear, but residents in the area expressed frustration that it happened again.

Brittany Newell said Thursday morning's incident was about the fifth flooding she's personally seen in the neighborhood.

"I'm not too sure what's going on with this area, but they need to invest some money to fix it because every week there's some type of problem," she said.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeles countyfloodingwater main break
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shooting on 5 Freeway in Sylmar leaves driver wounded
Man who sparked probe into Kobe Bryant crash photos speaks out
15-month-old is youngest person in LA County to die of COVID
Statue honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna at Calabasas crash site
Kaiser to be sued after mom of 3 denied COVID shot dies, lawyer says
Biden stands by pledge to nominate Black woman to Supreme Court: Psaki
LA City Councilman Mike Bonin says he won't seek reelection
Show More
Cardi B wins $1.25M in defamation lawsuit against YouTuber
What to know about the judge viewed as Biden's top Supreme Court pick
Amy Schneider's historic 'Jeopardy!' run comes to an end
Santa Ana mail carrier surprises boy with cancer with his own truck
LACMA turns music into art for Interscope Records exhibit
More TOP STORIES News