Holy Fire: Suspect arrested in connection to 4,000-acre blaze

A booking photo of Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, who was arrested in connection to the Holy Fire on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018.

A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Holy Fire, which has burned over 4,000 acres in the Cleveland National Forest.

Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, one count of felony threat to terrorize, and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest.

He is being held in lieu of $1 million bail and is set to be arraigned Thursday.

According to the Orange County Register, Clark owns a cabin in the area that's at the heart of the Holy Fire.

The Holy Fire is not letting up Wednesday as it continues to burn out of control in the Cleveland National Forest for the third day.


He reportedly has had conflicts with his neighbors for years and sent an email warning, "This place will burn" to a volunteer fire chief last week.

Of the 14 cabins in the area of the fire, Clark's is apparently the only one still standing.
