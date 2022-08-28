1 adult shot, 2 others zip-tied during Temple City home invasion; baby unharmed

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- One victim was shot and two residents were zip-tied during a home invasion early Sunday morning in Temple City, authorities said.

Deputies responded about 4:30 a.m. to the 9700 block of Longden Avenue, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told ABC7.

The shooting victim sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, the spokesperson said. A baby who was also home at the time of the incident was unharmed.

The suspects fled the scene with an unspecified amount of property and remained at large, authorities said. Descriptions of the perpetrators were not immediately available.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the crime to call the sheriff's Temple station at (626) 285-7171.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.