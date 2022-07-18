Power hitters to make a show during MLB's Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As excitement builds for the All-Star Game, the MLB's most powerful hitters will show off their chops during the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday.The home of the Boys in Blue last hosted the Mid-Summer Classic in 1980.Dodgers historian Mark Langill said both the fans and players will get to join in on the excitement."They both do. This is the only time that a ball player can swing that bat like a piñata in the contest and so the fans, that imagination as far as the excitement of the homerun," he said. "The players are into it too... it's the only time that they can ever drop their hair and just see how much power they got."Only six balls have been hit out of the stadium in 60 years and Langill says that could change Monday night at Dodger Stadium."When they get into it, it's just like watching a golf tee... I expect to see some balls fly over that roof."