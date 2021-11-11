Cast of 'Home Sweet Home Alone' talk about starring in updated classic on Disney+

In this updated version of the classic, you may be rooting for the robbers as there's a bit of a twist to their situation.
They're parents who are in jeopardy of losing their home.
"They're not villains, they're trying to save their family and they're trying to save their home, so their mission is one of goodness, I think that adds a level of heart to the story that I found endearing," said Ellie Kemper, "Pam."
While holding an open house, "Jeff" (Rob Delaney) and Pam think "Max" (Archie Yates) swiped an ugly doll that they just discovered could be worth enough to keep a roof over their children's heads.
So, they set out on a mission to get that doll back.
The only problem? Max was left home alone while his family took off for Tokyo for the holidays.
As his mother, "Carol" (Aisling Bea), races back to him, he builds a web of traps to snare Pam and Jeff, whom he thinks want to kidnap him after some comments Jeff made during the aforementioned open house.
Do you root for Max or the robbers? In this version of the film, Delaney says it might be the latter.
One thing's for sure, filming all of the daring and sometimes cringe-worthy stunts, could take several hours or days.
"I remember, we'd get to work in the morning and we'd look over what we were doing and it was like, 'Oh, falling down a big flight of stairs' literally for the whole day, or maybe a day and a half, you know," Delaney said.
Delaney and Bea say they shared a special connection before they even started filming as they are real-life neighbors!
"I don't know if it's one of the reasons or the main reason I got cast, was I was close to Rob's house because I think that's sometimes how they cast things, is there anyone near the house we could also put in the movie," Bea joked.
Meantime, Bea also stars in "This Way Up" alongside Sharon Horgan, Delaney's costar on "Catastrophe." You can watch seasons 1 and 2 of "This Way Up" on Hulu.
While it can be a daunting task to make a new version of a much-loved film, "Home Sweet Home Alone" has some throwbacks to the original. "Kevin McCallister's" brother is back, this time as a cop played by the original "Buzz," Devin Ratray. Coupled with the soundtrack, and other bits of nostalgia, Archie thinks kids and families will love it.
"Being a part of this film is an honor, and I'm so excited that children will get to see this new version of it," he said.
"Home Sweet Home Alone" premieres Friday, November 11 on Disney+.
The battle for the holidays begins. 🎄 #HomeSweetHomeAlone starts streaming #DisneyPlusDay, November 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jaPOueIGiY— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 5, 2021
