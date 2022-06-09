citizenship

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas welcomes 50 new US citizens

The new citizens are from 25 different countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, Turkey, and Venezuela.
EMBED <>More Videos

Homeland Security Secretary welcomes 50 new US citizens in LA

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas held a special naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles Wednesday and welcomed 50 new U.S. citizens.

The ceremony was held at the Simon Wiesenthal Center Museum of Tolerance and was hosted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in honor of National Immigrant Heritage Month.





The new citizens are from 25 different countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, Turkey, and Venezuela.

Mayorkas also presented an Outstanding Americans by Choice recognition to Estefania Rebellón, who co-founded the Yes We Can World Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping children finding educational opportunities regardless of their legal status or financial needs.

Rebellón was born in Colombia and came to America when she was 10 as an asylum seeker after her family faced death threats.

The Outstanding Americans by Choice award recognizes the achievements of naturalized U.S. citizens.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslos angelesunited statescitizenshipnationalpoliticschinafranceimmigration reformmexicoiraqjapanamerican dreamukrainejamaicalos angelesnigeriau.s. & worldcanadairanbrazilimmigrationcaliforniaturkey
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
CITIZENSHIP
Padilla bill would help some 'Dreamers' obtain citizenship
18K Afghan interpreters in limbo over US visas promised to them
CA laws may soon stop using term 'alien' to describe non-US citizens
Army specialist from Iran becomes US citizen
TOP STORIES
FBI search Simi Valley home of man accused in Kavanaugh threats
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Thieves modifying trucks to steal gas as prices skyrocket, police say
Military aircraft carrying 5 Marines crashes in SoCal desert
LA County confirms 2nd presumptive case of monkeypox
Primary election 2022: Latest results in key SoCal races
VP Kamala Harris visits small business in Monrovia
Show More
Baby rushed to hospital after being shot in Compton
President Joe Biden hosts opening ceremony for Summit of the Americas
Summit of the Americas met with various protests in DTLA
Mexican megachurch leader gets 16 years in prison for sexual abuse
Boy with Down syndrome surprised with mini UPS truck
More TOP STORIES News