Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas welcomes 50 new US citizens

The ceremony was held at the Simon Wiesenthal Center Museum of Tolerance and was hosted by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in honor of National Immigrant Heritage Month.
In honor of National Immigrant Heritage Month, Secretary Mayorkas joined USCIS in welcoming 50 new U.S. citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at the Simon Wiesenthal Museum of Tolerance.
During the ceremony, Secretary Mayorkas recognized Yes We Can World Foundation co-founder Estefania Rebellón as an Outstanding Americans by Choice for her dedication to educational opportunities for children regardless of their location, legal status, or economic background.
The new citizens are from 25 different countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, Turkey, and Venezuela.
Mayorkas also presented an Outstanding Americans by Choice recognition to Estefania Rebellón, who co-founded the Yes We Can World Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping children finding educational opportunities regardless of their legal status or financial needs.
Rebellón was born in Colombia and came to America when she was 10 as an asylum seeker after her family faced death threats.
The Outstanding Americans by Choice award recognizes the achievements of naturalized U.S. citizens.