Suspect in Downtown LA hit-and-run identified as 30-year-old homeless man

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Search continues for homeless man who slammed into LA pedestrian

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been seven months since Botagoz Zhanysbayeva was lying in a hospital bed, severely injured by a hit-and-run driver in downtown Los Angeles. She had broken bones throughout her body.

"I don't remember how it happened. I only remember that I was just crossing the street, and I (woke) up in the emergency room," Zhanysbayeva said.

After being unable to walk for nearly two months, she's now working with the LAPD to track down the suspect, who was recently identified as Tajon Wright Freeman.

"Every time I have to cross the street I have bad anxiety," she said.

It was in February when police say Freeman had stolen a Toyota pickup truck at 7th and Figueroa in Downtown before running over Zhanysbayeva in the crosswalk.

He's accused of dumping the truck a few blocks away. Two felony warrants have now been issued for Freeman's arrest after detectives were able to identify the 30-year-old through DNA evidence left in the truck.

Police say he is homeless, and they're asking for the public's help to find him. He is considered armed and dangerous, and they warn, do not approach him - call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angeleshit and run
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Search resumes for Brian Laundrie in Gabby Petito case
Hollywood Burbank Airport shut down after person runs onto runway
Heat advisories issued for most of SoCal on first day of fall
Movie and film workers might be headed toward a strike
'No one would be spared': Debt default would set off dire consequences
California struggles to conserve water amid historic drought
Conor McGregor prompts comparisons to worst first pitches in history
Show More
Growing scam targets Bank of America and Zelle customers
Woman safe after video of possible abduction in Bell Gardens
When to expect decision on COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Who is running for mayor of LA? Here are the top contenders
Anti-Black bias events most prevalent in 2020: CA attorney general
More TOP STORIES News