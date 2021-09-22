Suspect in Downtown LA hit-and-run identified as 30-year-old homeless man

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been seven months since Botagoz Zhanysbayeva was lying in a hospital bed, severely injured by a hit-and-run driver in downtown Los Angeles. She had broken bones throughout her body."I don't remember how it happened. I only remember that I was just crossing the street, and I (woke) up in the emergency room," Zhanysbayeva said.After being unable to walk for nearly two months, she's now working with the LAPD to track down the suspect, who was recently identified as Tajon Wright Freeman."Every time I have to cross the street I have bad anxiety," she said.It was in February when police say Freeman had stolen a Toyota pickup truck at 7th and Figueroa in Downtown before running over Zhanysbayeva in the crosswalk.He's accused of dumping the truck a few blocks away. Two felony warrants have now been issued for Freeman's arrest after detectives were able to identify the 30-year-old through DNA evidence left in the truck.Police say he is homeless, and they're asking for the public's help to find him. He is considered armed and dangerous, and they warn, do not approach him - call 911.