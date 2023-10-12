Homeless encampment near middle school in Koreatown cleared out as part of LA's Inside Safe program

A homeless encampment near a middle school in a Koreatown neighborhood was cleared out Wednesday as part of Mayor Karen Bass' Inside Safe Program.

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homeless encampment near a middle school in Koreatown was cleared out Wednesday as part of Mayor Karen Bass' Inside Safe Program.

City workers spent most of the day clearing out the large homeless encampment next to Virgil Middle School.

It was a massive effort given the size of the encampment. A city ordinance bans homeless encampments from being located within 500 feet of sensitive facilities, including schools, daycares, parks and libraries. Parents who spoke with Eyewitness News said the ordinance is vital to their children's safety and wellbeing at school.

"What happens is a lot of times, crime goes up with this homelessness," said parent Sonia Garcia. "A lot of times, they are either drunk or under substance abuse, mental issues."

Another parent, who did not wish to share her name, said she feels children shouldn't be subjected to seeing homeless encampments next to their school.

"We need them to be safe from any kind of drug paraphernalia," said the parent. "We need them to be safe from vermin, we need them to be safe from any kind of potential illnesses that's been going on. We just came out of COVID, and COVID is rearing its head again."

The city's Inside Safe program takes people out of homeless encampments and places them in hotels as they search for long-term housing.

ABC7 spoke with some people who were cleared from the encampment and some said they're thankful for the services being provided.

Last week, the city conducted another Inside Safe operation near the intersection of Devonshire Street and Balboa Boulevard in Granada Hills.

More than 25 homeless people were brought into the program.

"Our unprecedented approach to homelessness through Inside Safe is working, and we are not slowing down," said Bass in a press release about the operation. "This program is saving and rebuilding the lives of unhoused Angelenos one encampment at a time."