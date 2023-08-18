Residents blame homeless encampment for North Hollywood fire that damaged home

A fire in North Hollywood left a home with extensive damage and residents say it may have something to do with a group of homeless people living nearby.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire in North Hollywood left a home with extensive damage and residents say it may have something to do with a group of homeless people living nearby.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. Thursday at an apartment building off Vineland Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the intense flames. Within minutes, the fire burned a gazebo and a fence as it spread.

"I got up and everything was glistening orange," said Brooke Ashe, whose backyard was damaged. "Came back in and came back and this whole cabana was engulfed in flames."

Ashe said she tried to use a garden hose to put out the flames but was not successful.

"I tried to put it out with the hose, but it wasn't doing anything, but I was trying to wet the fence or do whatever I could but it was pretty hot," she said.

Another video shows a vehicle being driven out of the fire zone. The owner said he went back to help but it was too hot.

"I was a little afraid to be nearby the Prius, since the Prius was already engaged with the fire," said John Attia.

Residents told Eyewitness News this has been a problem with homeless living on the property next door, which is owned by the Department of Water and Power.

Ashe said people there sometimes start fires to cook.

She said there was a small fire last week. Though she reported it, she claims nothing was done.

"It's pretty upsetting because I asked for help a week ago to prevent this. Nobody listened," said Ashe. "I don't know what it takes to make sure that there's some kind of security or that there's some kind of sweep."

We contacted the LADWP but as of Thursday evening, it has not commented on this incident. Residents said they will rebuild the area but worry that unless something is done, it could happen again.