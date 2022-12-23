LA Mayor Karen Bass meets with Gov. Newsom's administration to combat homelessness

There are nearly 40,000 people living on the street in Los Angeles.

Local and state government agencies met at Los Angeles City Hall Thursday to discuss homelessness.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's Secretary of Business, Consumer Services and Housing Lourdes Castro Ramirez joined Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

"All of us are working together with a sense of urgency to remove barriers to the development of affordable housing," Castro Ramirez said.

On her first day as mayor, Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness, saying she would take on the most challenging encampments in the city during her first 100 days.

This week, the L.A. County Board of Supervisors endorsed the state of emergency and on Wednesday, Bass signed off on a new housing initiative called "Inside Safe."

Bass said it will take statewide partnership to make a real impact on this humanitarian crisis.

"This unity is about what is needed to address a problem," she said. "So my mission is to move Los Angeles forward and that requires a new, urgent and strategic approach to addressing the homelessness crisis."

